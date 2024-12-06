18,513 Shares in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

