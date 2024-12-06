15,002 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

GLD stock opened at $242.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.15 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average of $232.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

