14,894 Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Purchased by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of CEVA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 125.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 338.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

CEVA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.27. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

