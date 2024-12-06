12,327 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 40.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,750 shares of company stock worth $73,356,824 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $243.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.69 and a twelve month high of $248.15. The company has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

