11,359 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

