10,100 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. BILL makes up about 1.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 1,167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.28.

BILL Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BILL opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -289.73 and a beta of 1.72. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $97.21.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

