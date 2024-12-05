Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,216 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of AR opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 225.14 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

