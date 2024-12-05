Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.80 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 46.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,129 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,937.02. This trade represents a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

