Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.64 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GameStop by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.08 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,280 shares in the company, valued at $677,880. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

