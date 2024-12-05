Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $55,599,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,336,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 363.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,548,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,123 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $16,043,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,990,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,444,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

