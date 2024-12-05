ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.43. 14,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 11,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

