Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.80

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Zigup Trading Up 0.3 %
ZIG stock opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.25) on Thursday. Zigup has a 1 year low of GBX 333 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.43. The stock has a market cap of £745.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.30 and a beta of 1.65.
Zigup Company Profile
