Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.80

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Zigup Trading Up 0.3 %

ZIG stock opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.25) on Thursday. Zigup has a 1 year low of GBX 333 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.43. The stock has a market cap of £745.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Zigup Company Profile

Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.

