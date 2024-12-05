ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 212,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 870,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

ZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,478,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,836,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

