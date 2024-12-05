Zane Lewis Purchases 2,090,058 Shares of Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Stock

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Free Report) insider Zane Lewis acquired 2,090,058 shares of Odessa Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$14,630.41 ($9,438.97).
Zane Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Zane Lewis purchased 2,888,025 shares of Odessa Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$17,328.15 ($11,179.45).
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Zane Lewis purchased 3,490,752 shares of Odessa Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$24,435.26 ($15,764.69).
Odessa Minerals Stock Performance
About Odessa Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Odessa Minerals
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Odessa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odessa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.