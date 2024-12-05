Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Amdocs Earnings

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 89,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 402.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 124,122 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $289,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amdocs by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 62,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

