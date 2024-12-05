Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for OII

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OII. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

