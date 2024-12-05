Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 90171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

