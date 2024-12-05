Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Position Trimmed by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xencor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 87,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $2,668,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,441.92. This represents a 25.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 13,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $359,526.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,054.20. This represents a 59.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,609. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Xencor’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.