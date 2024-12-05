Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total value of $13,740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,166,640. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,458. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,422,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

WDAY opened at $268.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

