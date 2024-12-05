Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $332.53 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $234.01 and a twelve month high of $334.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

