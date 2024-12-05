Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Jeff Elliott Acquires 5,000,000 Shares

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8 – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Elliott acquired 5,000,000 shares of Wildcat Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,200,000.00 ($774,193.55).

Wildcat Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 34.73.

About Wildcat Resources

Wildcat Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It explores for gold, lithium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company's projects include the Mt Adrah project, which covers an area of approximately 493 square kilometers located in the Lachlan Fold located in New South Wales; the Bolt Cutter Gold project that comprises two exploration licenses covering 446 square kilometers of the Mallina Basin located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

