Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.61.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

In related news, Director Mary-Jo Case acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.44 per share, with a total value of C$52,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,300.00. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

