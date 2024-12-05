What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for CVE:HIV Q2 Earnings?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.