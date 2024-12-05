What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for NextEra Energy Q4 Earnings?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

