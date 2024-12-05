Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 1072833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.27. The firm has a market cap of C$662.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.39.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

