Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 638.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,845 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,112,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,223,000 after acquiring an additional 417,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,126,000 after acquiring an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

