Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.44 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 28.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after acquiring an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13,498.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 283,201 shares in the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $32,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $25,287,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 33.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

