Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 94,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.7% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WMT opened at $94.45 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock worth $570,820,065. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

