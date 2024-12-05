Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

