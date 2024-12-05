W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 2.9% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $23,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

NYSE:WRB opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

