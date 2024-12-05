Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 142821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Vivendi Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

