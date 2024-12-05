Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/5/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,680. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Get Viridian Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,608,993.75. This trade represents a 86.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas W. Beetham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,460. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,626,400 shares of company stock worth $30,616,312. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,130 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,531 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 469,804 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,669,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.