Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/5/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,680. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.20.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,130 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,531 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 469,804 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,669,000.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
