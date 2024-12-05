Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $10.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 716,195 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.51). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $90,604.80. This trade represents a 51.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,016 shares of company stock worth $128,034. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 550,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 530,645 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 901.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

