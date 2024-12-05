Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSCO
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.