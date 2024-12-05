Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 3,288,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,801. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.