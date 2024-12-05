Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

DSP stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Viant Technology has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 335.22 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,193.04. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,311. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

