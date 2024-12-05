Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 93,508 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 93,508 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 312,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $624.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

