Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,475 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 180.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 214,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,398 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 73.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.