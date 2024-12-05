Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1,225.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $103.70 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

