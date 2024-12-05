Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 1,198.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,739 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after purchasing an additional 92,281 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 447,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 575,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 249,412 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.70. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

