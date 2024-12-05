Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.3 million-$951.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.0 million.
Verint Systems Stock Up 30.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $7.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. 2,866,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $163,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,983.90. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.
