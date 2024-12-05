Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNT. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Trading Up 30.0 %

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,168. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,983.90. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.