Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 542903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Veracyte Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.81 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,819.51. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,211 shares of company stock valued at $787,542. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

