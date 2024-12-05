VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 79504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VEON by 13.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,788,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,754,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the third quarter worth $2,069,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

