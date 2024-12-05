Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,107,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,911 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan acquired 261,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $526,121.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,806.28. This trade represents a 13.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

