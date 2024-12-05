Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $696-699 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.52 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to ~$6.44 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.
In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
