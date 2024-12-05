Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

