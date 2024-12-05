Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.76 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

