Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is SWAN Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SWAN Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.