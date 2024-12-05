Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.36 and last traded at C$38.35. Approximately 137,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 141,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.23.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.62.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1082 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.
