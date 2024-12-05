Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VUG opened at $421.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $295.51 and a 52-week high of $421.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

